‘Tweet Up’ with the Central Coast Alzheimer’s Association

Wednesday's Twitter forum will feature four 30-minute segments

By Barbara Lanz-Mateo for the Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Chapter | September 16, 2011 | 12:58 p.m.

To highlight national Alzheimer’s Action Day, the California Central Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will host a “Tweet Up” on Twitter from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Divided into four 30-minute segments, the two-hour event will feature data from the World Alzheimer Report 2011, a study from Alzheimer’s Disease International (11:30 a.m. to noon); local neurologists and researchers discussing the latest in treatment and research (noon to 12:30 p.m.); conversations with people on the front lines of Alzheimer’s disease (12:30 to 1 p.m.); and information about how advocacy plays a crucial role in finding the cause, treatment and cure of dementia (1 to 1:30 p.m.).

The World Alzheimer Report 2011: The Benefits of Early Diagnosis and Intervention confirms that a variety of beneficial interventions are available for people with Alzheimer’s and caregivers — including drug and nondrug therapies — even in the early stages of the disease, and it suggests the potential for financial benefit to countries and health care systems of early diagnosis and treatment.

During the 30-minute segment about research and treatment, questions will be fielded by Santa Barbara neurologist Robert Harbaugh, M.D., James Sutton, M.D., medical director at Pacific Neuroscience in Ventura; and UCSB researchers Drs. Stuart Geinstein and Joan-Emma Shea.

The public is invited to participate in the discussion by posting questions and comments. Join the discussion from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Just log on to Twitter and put #AlzAct into the search box.

— Barbara Lanz-Mateo represents the California Central Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

