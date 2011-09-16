UCSB Arts & Lectures to Present West Coast Debut of New York City Ballet MOVES

The dance troupe will present two programs, Oct. 18-19, to live music at the Granada Theatre

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present the exhilarating West Coast debut of celebrated dance troupe New York City Ballet MOVES, performing two programs to live music at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara.

In an exciting new initiative by the New York City Ballet, 2011-12 marks the inaugural season of New York City Ballet MOVES, a select group of two dozen performers from NYCB’s outstanding roster of principals, soloists, corps and musicians.

Santa Barbara will be the first West Coast stop on the company’s national tour, which showcases its vast repertory of works by New York City Ballet’s legendary choreographers George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Peter Martins and Christopher Wheeldon.

Under the direction of Martins, the company will perform two dynamic programs. The principal dancers are Joaquin De Luz, Gonzalo Garcia, Sébastien Marcovici, Sara Mearns, Tiler Peck, Jenifer Ringer, Abi Stafford, Jonathan Stafford, Janie Taylor, Daniel Ulbricht and Wendy Whelan.

The Oct. 18 program will open with Robbins’ Dances at a Gathering, a dreamily elegant piece set to piano music by Frédéric Chopin. Following is Wheeldon’s After the Rain, a graceful duet with music by Arvo Pärt, originally created to honor the anniversary of Balanchine’s birth. It ends with Martins’ A Fool for You, a modern ballet set to a half-dozen songs by Ray Charles — and one of the only ballets featuring the iconic crooner — including classics such as “Hit the Road Jack” and “What’d I Say.”

The Oct. 19 program will feature Wheeldon’s Polyphonia, one of the NYCB’s repertory classics for eight dancers, set to music by György Ligeti. Balanchine’s Sonatine with music by Maurice Ravel — and created to honor the 100th anniversary of the composer’s birth — is a pas de deux with an onstage pianist.

The evening will conclude with two works by Martins: Zakouski and Hallelujah Junction. “Zakouski” means hors d’oeuvres in Russian, and this gem gives tastes of the four Russian composers who are each represented by a piece for piano and violin. Hallelujah Junction, set to an eponymous score by John Adams, is written for two pianists who appear to hover in the darkness above the dancers.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.