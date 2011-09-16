Valerie Ann Oquist, 1934-2011

Posted on September 16, 2011 | 3:24 p.m.

Celebration of life services will be held Sept. 20 for the Santa Barbara woman remembered for her love of family and art

Source: Oquist Family

Valerie Ann Oquist passed from this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2011, in Santa Barbara after an unexpected illness, with her husband, Hal, her four children and granddaughter by her side. She was 76.

Oquist was born on Nov. 17, 1934, to Freda and Garhardt Verhs in Arlington Heights, Ill., where she grew up on a farm with her sister and their four brothers, which she loved dearly.

On April 2, 1955, she married her high school sweetheart, Harold Oquist. The couple became known as Hal and Val. Shortly after their marriage the newlyweds drove her Plymouth to California to begin their new life together. Harold became a highly classified rocket engineer, and Val worked with him at Rocketdyne with her superior mathematics skills. They enjoyed many wonderful experiences in the space industry.

Over the next five decades, the couple raised four children. These children provided them with seven beautiful grandchildren. Hal was fortunate to retire young and spend many blessed years traveling with Val during their 56 years of married life.

Oquist was a treasured member and sat on the boards of directors of numerous notable organizations. She served on the Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women’s Club, the Lincoln Club, the Santa Barbara Puerto Vallarta Sister City Committee, the Friends of the Lobero Theatre, the Reagan Ranch, the Santa Barbara Symphony and Trinity Lutheran Church.

In her spare time, Oquist loved to garden and entertain family and friends at their Montecito home. She enjoyed painting beautiful works of art for others, as she had received a full scholarship from the Art Institute of Chicago. She loved art and the joy that it brought to her and others.

Oquist was a dedicated wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and a loyal friend. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Hal, of 56 years; her children, Debbie, Marsha and husband Joel, Steve and wife Melinda, and Roger and wife Diane; and her seven grandchildren. The family will carry the love, friendship and guidance she bestowed during her life.

Celebration of life services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara. A viewing will also be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara.