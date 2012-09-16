Special Olympics Santa Barbara Revs Up with Coast Village Road Car Show

Car aficionados traveled to Coast Village Road by the droves Sunday for the annual Fall Car Show hosted by the Special Olympics in Santa Barbara. The show featured cars and other vehicles from collections in Montecito and the Santa Barbara area.
Proceeds from the show benefit Special Olympics Santa Barbara sports training and competition programs. More than 400 local children, teens and adults with disabilities participate in the programs.
Click here for more information on the Special Olympics Santa Barbara, or call 805.885.1516. Click here to make an online donation. Connect with Special Olympics Southern California on Facebook. Follow the Special Olympics Southern California on Twitter: @SOSoCal.
— Brian Robinson is a frequent Noozhawk contributor.