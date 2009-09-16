Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee Endorses Jordan for Assembly

The board says the 35th District candidate has the ability to advocate for women's health and other issues

The board of directors of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee has voted to endorse Susan Jordan for the 35th District Assembly race in 2010.

Jordan has a 25-year record of involvement in public-policy development and advocacy on environmental and women’s health issues, in addition to extensive business and nonprofit expertise. She has been an effective advocate for key environmental laws and policy, including defeat of an LNG project in Ventura County, and legislation on coastal land use. She also served as former 2nd District Supervisor Susan Rose’s Planning Commissioner from 2002-05.

Beth Schneider, president of the SBWPC board, praised Jordan as a “highly competent candidate with broad knowledge in key areas of concern to the citizens of Ventura and Santa Barbara and with a 16-year history as an advocate for women’s health and reproductive justice.”

The SBWPC said it looks forward to working with Jordan on issues integral to its mission to advance feminist public policy and to get women elected to office at the local, state and national offices.

Schneider noted that in the legislature in 2009, women still make up only 27 percent of the representatives.

— Beth Schneider is president of the board of directors of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.