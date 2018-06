The California Coast Classic Bicycle Ride will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties during a seven-day period beginning Saturday.

The ride will begin in San Francisco and continue south on Highway 1 to Santa Cruz. The bicycle route will include portions of Highways 101, 166, 154 and 246. The riders will make overnight stops in Santa Cruz, Monterey, Big Sur, San Simeon, Oceano and Solvang.

The charitable ride for the Arthritis Foundation, sponsored by Amgen, will end in Malibu on Sept. 27.

Motorists are advised to “share the road: with the riders as they move through the Central Coast during the daytime hours.

Jim Shivers is the District 5 Public Information Officer for Caltrans.