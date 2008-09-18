Granada Holding Auditions for Child Roles In ‘A Christmas Carol’

Open call auditions for children’s roles in The Granada Theatre’s first house production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be held next week. Eligible children will not turn age 15 until at least Jan. 1. Bring a current photo and resume, if available.

There are nine roles for children in the production. Children ages 5 to 9 will audition from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 25, and ages 10 to 14 will be seen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 27. Children in both age groups should be prepared to sing a brief song a cappella and recite a one-minute prose monologue or poem.

Auditions will be held inside the theater, and those interested should arrive early as only the first 75 children on both dates will be seen. Enter the theater at the rear just off The Granada Garage paseo behind the theater. Signs will be posted behind the theater.

No phone calls, please.

Adult Equity and non-Equity professional actors’ auditions will be held in October.

The production, directed by Granada Executive Director Peter Frisch, is the first performance self-produced by the theater.

“We are delighted to be able to cast from the community, and to continue to put local actors and performers on stage at this beautiful new performing arts venue,” said Frisch, who said the theater hopes to be able to announce the casting of a major star for the lead role of Scrooge by the end of the week.

“This is going to be a dynamic production featuring a superb company of professional actors with designers whose credits include South Coast Rep, the Taper, ACT San Francisco, film and television,” Frisch said. “I view this as a tremendous opportunity for promising and dedicated area children to participate in a high-quality performing arts experience this holiday.”

A Christmas Carol begins rehearsals Dec. 2 and will run from Dec. 20-28 featuring evening and matinee performances.

Vince Coronado is marketing director for The Granada Theatre.