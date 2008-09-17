Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 12:04 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Leading Women’s Education Organization Lauds Capps’ Record

By Randolph Harrison | September 17, 2008 | 11:19 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps on Wednesday was recognized for her outstanding public record by the American Association of University Women, one of the nation’s leading organizations devoted to education and equity for women and girls. Capps had a 100 percent voting record on the issues cited by AAUW.

“I am honored by AAUW’s recognition of my record, but mostly honored to work with them to ensure that all of America’s daughters have the opportunity to thrive in this great country,” said Capps, a mother, grandmother and co-chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues. “We’ve come a long way in the last few decades to ensure equal opportunities for all women, but we still have work to do.” 

Some of the legislation and issues cited by AAUW in this year’s study include:

» The College Cost Reduction Act (House Resolution 2669), which cuts student interest rates in half, increases Pell grants and makes student loans more manageable.

» The College Affordability Act (House Resolution 4137), which allows student to qualify for year-round Pell grants, increases funding for on-campus child care and establishes a grant program to women and minorities planning on becoming professors.

» Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act (House Resolution 2831), legislation to ensure women are paid the same as men for doing the same jobs. The legislation is critical to equal pay efforts since a recent Supreme Court decision that overturned 40 years of precedence on equal pay issues.

» Family Planning Services. The House defeated efforts by Rep. Mike Pence, R-Indiana, to prohibit Planned Parenthood from receiving federal funds for family planning projects. The prohibition would have prevented many uninsured and underinsured women from access to even the most basic women’s health care services.

Since 1881, AAUW has been one of the nation’s leading voices promoting education and equity for women and girls. It has a nationwide network of 100,000 members, 1,300 branches and 500 college/university institutional partners.

Click here to view the entire AAUW Congressional Voting Record for the 110th Congress.

Randolph Harrison is chief of staff for Rep. Lois Capps.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 