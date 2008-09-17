Private Giving to UCSB Reaches Record $81.4 Million

Alumni and friends of UCSB have once again demonstrated their strong commitment to the future excellence of the campus by contributing a record $81.4 million in philanthropic gifts and pledges to The Campaign for UC Santa Barbara during 2007-08.

In terms of private giving, the fiscal year that ended June 30 was the campus’ most successful ever, exceeding the fundraising achievement of the previous year by more than $10.5 million. With this extraordinary show of support, the campus has surpassed the $500 million milestone in The Campaign for UC Santa Barbara. UCSB received a total of 19,139 individual gifts last year.

“I am grateful for the resounding generosity of UCSB’s devoted alumni and friends and for the tireless efforts of our UC Santa Barbara Foundation Trustees and of all our colleagues in helping our campaign,” UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said. “The overwhelming spirit of unity that the campaign continues to engender reflects the forging of a shared vision and an enduring partnership among the entire UCSB family. Our collaborative efforts will ensure UC Santa Barbara a permanent place among the world’s most distinguished institutions of higher learning.”

UCSB’s endowment — now estimated at $201 million — has grown by $126 million since the campaign began in 2000. Fifty-four new endowed chairs have been established to advance teaching and research. Similarly, 128 new fellowships have been created to attract and support outstanding graduate students.

During 2007-08, philanthropic gifts and grants to UCSB for teaching, research, students and academic programs were distributed across the disciplines. Overall, funding for scholarly research increased nearly $19 million to a record $31.7 million last year. Student support rose by $2.5 million to $6.2 million. Unrestricted gifts for campus priorities from alumni, parents and friends increased $500,000 to $2.3 million.

Five new endowed chairs were established last year with gifts totaling $6.5 million. They are the Ruth Garland Chair for the Director of the Center for Stem Cell Biology and Engineering; the Anton Vonk Chair in International Security Studies in Political Science; and three professorships created by UCSB professors and their wives: the Guenter and June Ahlers Chair in Experimental Physics; the Walter and Thelma Mead Chair in Economics; and the Fred and Linda Wudl Chair in Materials Science.

The campus’ outstanding fundraising performance was boosted by some exceptionally generous donations. UCSB parents Michael Kambitsch and his wife, Susan Lord, owners of Pacific Aerial Surveys, Inc., donated a singular collection of aerial photography to the Map and Imagery Laboratory in Davidson Library for public and global academic use. Valued at more than $14 million, the Citipix Collection provides a snapshot of the urban history of the United States at the turn of the 21st century.

Corporate and foundation support increased by more than $20 million to nearly $56.8 million. Major foundation grants received last year included $2 million from the Larry L. Hillblom Foundation for research in Alzheimer’s disease; and $1.75 million from the W. M. Keck Foundation for pioneering research to understand the motion of proteins, the molecular machines that enable life.

In addition, the Donald Bren School of Environmental Science and Management received million-dollar gifts from Deckers Outdoor Corporation for graduate fellowships and program support, and from Zurich Financial Services Group to endow a distinguished visitors program. Also, an anonymous donor made a $2.2 million contribution to support men’s and women’s tennis.

“The balanced giving provided by alumni, parents, friends, faculty, corporations and foundations reflects the enthusiasm and confidence others share about exciting developments on our campus,” said Gary Greinke, associate vice chancellor for development. “We are most appreciative of the generous support of so many in assisting the campus in achieving our vision and mission.”

With less than one-third of UCSB’s operating budget provided by the state, private giving is an essential component of UCSB’s academic excellence, said John Wiemann, vice chancellor for institutional advancement, of which development is a part.

“Our alumni, parents and friends have a tremendous, positive impact on the life of the campus in many different ways,” Wiemann said. “Their financial support provides the margin of excellence that facilitates our service to our students, the community and the state of California. Their generosity has helped UC Santa Barbara enter the top tier of universities worldwide.”