SBCC Golf: Canyons’ Home-Course Advantage Helps Sink Vaqueros

The women's team is handed its first conference loss.

By Dave Loveton | September 17, 2008 | 11:54 p.m.

Canyons used the home-course advantage Wednesday to hand the Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team its first loss in WSC action.

The Cougars won WSC Meet No. 3 at par-72 Robinson Ranch by 10 strokes over the Vaqueros (330-340) in the six-team competition.

SBCC (14-1) remained in first place in the conference standings, one game ahead of Canyons.

“Canyons had the edge, knowing the course better than us,” said Vaquero coach Chuck Melendez, whose team was playing Robinson Ranch for the first time. “There’s a lot of blind shots out there.”

Jennifer Kita of Canyons was the medalist at 79. SBCC’s Asaka Sim and Jackie Molstad were one shot back at 80.

“Asaka’s been solid all year and Jackie played really well,” Melendez said. “We have different people shining each week. I feel really good about this team.”

WSC No. 3
At par-72 Robinson Ranch, Santa Clarita

» Team scores — Canyons 330, SBCC 340, Moorpark 384, Glendale 397, Citrus 435, Bakersfield (no score).

» Medalist — Jennifer Kita, COC, 79.

» SBCC scores — Asaka Sim 80, Jackie Molstad 80, Jenna Boyle 88, Sumika Sim 92.

» WSC standings — SBCC 14-1, Canyons 13-2, Moorpark 7-8, Bakersfield 6-9, Glendale 4-11, Citrus 1-14.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

