Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run of 2-Year-Old Girl

At 6:15 p.m. Saturday, a 2-year-old was visiting her family on the 700 block of San Pascual Street when he ran out the front door and into the street. She ran into the southbound lanes, where she was hit by a Chevy Tahoe.

Witnesses were trying to render first aid when the driver jumped out of the car and picked up the child. He then began to walk around with the bleeding child and found the mother. He drove the mother and the child to Cottage Hospital, then fled the scene. The child suffered broken ribs and lacerations to her head.

The investigation team worked late into the evening but was unable to locate the driver of vehicle.

Freddy Pacheco, 31, was identified the evening of the collision as the possible driver of the vehicle. A records check of Pacheco revealed that his license was suspended.

Several relatives of Pacheco were contacted. The next day, Pacheco called the Santa Barbara Police Department traffic investigator. He agreed to come to the police department on Tuesday.

He came to the station on Tuesday and talked further with the traffic investigator. He also brought to the station the suspected vehicle, a 1997 Chevy SUV.

The case has been forwarded to the Santa Barbara district attorney’s office for review for charges of felony hit-and-run and for driving on a suspended license.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.