Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run of 2-Year-Old Girl

At 6:15 p.m. Saturday, a 2-year-old was visiting her family on the 700 block of San Pascual Street when he ran out the front door and into the street. She ran into the southbound lanes, where she was hit by a Chevy Tahoe.
The investigation team worked late into the evening but was unable to locate the driver of vehicle.
Freddy Pacheco, 31, was identified the evening of the collision as the possible driver of the vehicle. A records check of Pacheco revealed that his license was suspended.
He came to the station on Tuesday and talked further with the traffic investigator. He also brought to the station the suspected vehicle, a 1997 Chevy SUV.
The case has been forwarded to the Santa Barbara district attorney’s office for review for charges of felony hit-and-run and for driving on a suspended license.
Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.