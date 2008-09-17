Turning the Tide on Ocean Pollution

Surfrider's fourth anniversary 'Paddle Out' will hit the water Saturday off Stearns Wharf.

The Santa Barbara chapter of Surfrider will hold its fourth anniversary “Paddle Out: Turn the Tide on Ocean Pollution” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at East Beach, on the east side of Stearns Wharf.

People-powered participants of all ages are invited to join the paddle out in solidarity of preserving and protecting the world’s oceans.

This event offers two levels of participation: open registration, which is free, and Surfrider supporter for $25. The Surfrider supporters will receive goody bags, including an event T-shirt and a lunch ticket for Wahoos. Each child accompanied by one Surfrider supporter will receive a goody bag with a children’s shirt.

Registration and a silent auction will begin at 11 a.m., with the Paddle Out starting at 1 p.m. at the base of Stearns Wharf and concluding at 1:30 p.m.

Click here for more information or to register.

Scott Bull represents the “Paddle Out: Turn the Tide on Ocean Pollution” event.