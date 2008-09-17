Volunteers Needed to Haul In Trash Off Local Beaches

Santa Barbara County residents can participate via local beaches in the 24th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Californians will join hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide clearing trash and debris from our beaches, shorelines and inland waterways.

Last year, volunteers in Santa Barbara cleaned 17 locations throughout Santa Barbara County; collecting about 1,600 pounds of trash and 1,000 pounds of recyclables in three hours.

Cleanups will take place at the following beaches in Santa Barbara County: Arroyo Burro, Gaviota State Beach, Leadbetter Beach Butterfly Beach, Goleta Beach, Refugio State Beach, Chase Palm Park Guadalupe Beach, Rincon Point Beach, East Beach, Haskell’s Beach, Santa Claus Lane Beach, El Capitan, Jalama Beach, Tajiguas Beach, Ellwood Beach, Jelly Bowl Beach and West Beach.

Volunteers may show up at one of the beach sites listed and a beach captain will provide necessary instructions and supplies.

For more information, click here or call local coordinator Jody Rundle at 805.882.3602.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.