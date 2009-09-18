Hotchkiss Zeroes In On Budget, Planning and Youth Violence

If elected, the City Council candidate says reducing the size of government will be a priority

After a career that has included acting, journalism, public relations and now real estate, Frank Hotchkiss wants to add city councilman to the list.

Hotchkiss’ first run for council in 2007 came about after his opposition to the proposed light blue line project and the way it was handled by the City Council.

He hadn’t planned to get involved in politics, but his run garnered more than 5,000 votes.

Two years later, he’s hoping name recognition will help him at election time. With 13 candidates in the mix, it may be like throwing darts for some voters, so he said he wants to make an impression.

Hotchkiss said he has focused his sights on Santa Barbara’s budget, city planning and youth violence as big issues facing the city.

The approval of employee contracts “made a situation that was already bad, worse,” he said. He predicts having to cut the number of city staff members in the near future.

“I think the size of government has to be reduced,” he said. “I don’t imagine that we would be successful in getting people to take less money.”

Hotchkiss was recently endorsed by the Santa Barbara City Police Officers Association and has said he wouldn’t cut from the public safety budget.

He said most cuts would probably come from planning and traffic, where the size of commissions and boards has increased over the years.

“There are too many people doing bad planning,” he said. “City staff needs to realize that they work for the people and not the other way around.”

The free flow of traffic, including parking and circulation planning, is another area important to Hotchkiss.

He disagrees with Plan Santa Barbara’s ideas to use downtown car garages as sharing outposts and having parking for one car per family.

In reality, he said people will have more than one car per family, and they should have a parking place somewhere besides the street, he said. Cutting parking availability downtown would “kill business,” he said.

Hotchkiss plans to bring his experience in communication to the dais as well, including facilitating talks between the public and private sector for city planning.

The problems of youth violence and transients also need more attention, with an emphasis on prevention, he said.

“I have a feeling that once I get in there, the whole gang thing’s going to take on a new life,” he said. “I really would like to be the bully pulpit guy that focuses and works with the police and the schools.”

Working for Sotheby’s International Realty, he said he became aware of Santa Barbara’s worldwide reputation and will work to protect it.

Santa Barbara is a bit of a vacuum, with “bookends of bad guys” to the north and south of it, he said. Within the city, resolving the gang problem and working to reduce the homeless population would make Santa barbara more attractive to the tourist market it depends on, he said.

He supports Measure B on a purely aesthetic basis, seeing it as a way to keep Santa Barbara attractive to visitors.

In his campaigning, the lawn signs and shoe leather wear and tear are beginning to show, as voters can cast their ballots as soon as Oct. 5.

“The election really is the first week in October,” he said. “We need to have gotten to them by then.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .