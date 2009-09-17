Go Back to School Sustainably

The new school year can be a chance to set new Earth-friendly routines — particularly when it comes to getting to and from school.

Find out how to arrange for school carpooling and locate comprehensive bus, walking and biking information through Walk and Roll — a project of the Community Environmental Council, Traffic Solutions, COAST and other partners.

Check out the School Pool to meet neighbors and form a “walking school bus” or “bike train.” Sign up for bike safety classes. Get the details on the routes and reduced student fares for MTD’s school booster service.

All of this adds up to good things for your family, your school and the planet. By driving even one day less to school each week, you’ll decrease congestion around schools, reducing fossil fuel use and pollution, fighting childhood obesity and helping kids form healthier routines that will make them happier.

Visit the Walk and Roll Web site frequently as new informational will be posted in upcoming weeks. Also look for information through PTA newsletters, Back to School Night, Walk to School Day and other events throughout the school year. Also, check out the CEC’s school resources page to learn more about greening your school.