Laguna Blanca School to Clean Up Hammonds Beach

Laguna Blanca School students, teachers and families will be participating in the first LBS K-12 California Coastal Cleanup Day at Hammonds Beach in Montecito from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Last year, Laguna Blanca adopted Hammonds Beach, which means it’s committed to cleaning the beach three times a year.

The local and international cleanup event is held every September to keep beaches and waterways clean. Last year, 515 Santa Barbara volunteers picked up more than 2,600 pounds of debris from 19 area beaches.

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.