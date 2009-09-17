Longshore and Warehouse Union Endorses Williams for Assembly

Local 46 is the latest labor group to support the candidate

Assembly candidate Das Williams announced Wednesday that his campaign has received the endorsement of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 46.

Local 46, which represents longshoreman and warehouse workers at Port of Hueneme, joins several other unions that already have announced support for Williams.

“I am so grateful to have received such an overwhelming amount of support from local labor in this race,” Williams said. “I’ve worked hard on the Santa Barbara City Council to create jobs and opportunities for our working families, and I will continue to fight for them in the Assembly.”

Williams is running to succeed termed-out Assemblyman Pedro Nava in 2010.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.