Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:05 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Page Youth Center Offering Basketball Clinics for Disabled Youths

The after-school special-needs skills program begins Tuesday

By Retta Slay | September 17, 2009 | 1:23 p.m.

The Page Youth Center is now offering fall after-school basketball skills clinics for boys and girls with disabilities. Youths in first through ninth grade are welcome — including wheelchair users.

In partnership with Challenger Little League coordinator Retta Slay, children with special needs may register for the six Tuesday clinics to be held in the PYC gym, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara, from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m., starting Sept. 22.

Heading up this season’s team of volunteer staff members are Stephanie Carter, a three-year Challenger coach with a degree in psychology and athletic coaching, and Laura Tomforde, who has six years of experience in competitive basketball children’s sports camps.

For more information or to register a child, call Stephanie Shadwell at the Page Youth Center at 805.967.8778. Click here for more information about additional adaptive opportunities and activities throughout the year.

Volunteers are always welcome. Contact Retta Slay at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.681.9165.

— Retta Slay is a director for Challenger Little League.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 