Page Youth Center Offering Basketball Clinics for Disabled Youths

The Page Youth Center is now offering fall after-school basketball skills clinics for boys and girls with disabilities. Youths in first through ninth grade are welcome — including wheelchair users.

In partnership with Challenger Little League coordinator Retta Slay, children with special needs may register for the six Tuesday clinics to be held in the PYC gym, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara, from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m., starting Sept. 22.

Heading up this season’s team of volunteer staff members are Stephanie Carter, a three-year Challenger coach with a degree in psychology and athletic coaching, and Laura Tomforde, who has six years of experience in competitive basketball children’s sports camps.

For more information or to register a child, call Stephanie Shadwell at the Page Youth Center at 805.967.8778. Click here for more information about additional adaptive opportunities and activities throughout the year.

Volunteers are always welcome. Contact Retta Slay at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.681.9165.

— Retta Slay is a director for Challenger Little League.