Crews Clear Scene of Rollover Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

All lanes are open after the noninjury, single-vehicle accident

Southbound Highway 101 between Las Positas and Mission Street in Santa Barbara was closed for about 45 minutes Thursday afternoon after a rollover crash.

One vehicle was involved, and no one was injured, according to officer Ken Ratcliff with the California Highway Patrol.

He said the cause of the crash was unknown, but that investigators were still on the scene.

He said the accident was first reported about 3:30 p.m., and that the scene was clear by about 4:20 p.m.

The crash prompted dozens of calls to 9-1-1 and brought traffic near the scene to a standstill.

