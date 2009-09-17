United Way Expects Record Turnout for Day of Caring

More than 1,200 volunteers are registered to help with Saturday's community service projects

On Saturday, United Way of Santa Barbara County will hold its 18th annual Day of Caring, the largest single-day volunteer event in the Tri-Counties.

This year, a record 1,200 volunteers from 101 schools, faith groups and local organizations are registered to participate.

Throughout the day, the volunteer teams will provide much-needed help to more than 60 local nonprofit organizations, schools, beaches and parks.

The Day of Caring will start with a rally at 8 a.m. at Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. Volunteers will be treated to a rally and kickoff breakfast sponsored by Albertsons, and then will proceed to community service assignments such as landscape work and planting, painting and general maintenance in Carpinteria, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez.

The value of the labor donated during the Day of Caring is estimated at $200,000.

