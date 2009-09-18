Westmont Faculty to Play Their Strong Suits

The music faculty of Westmont College will offer a concert of chamber music at 8 p.m. Friday in Dean Chapel on campus.

The program, and the performers, are as follows: Eugene Ysaye’s Reve d’enfant (Philip Ficsor on violin and Katherine Kong on piano); Emma Lou Diemer’s Homage to Paderewski (Ficsor on violin and Emma Lou Diemer on piano); Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Tableau in E-Flat Minor, Opus 39, No. 5 (Egle Januleviciute on piano); the allegro from Franz Anton Hoffmeister’s Viola Concerto in D Major, cadenza by Robert D. Levin (Valerie Malvinni on viola and Anne Weger on piano); the andante sostenuto from Jacques Castérède’s Sonatine for Trombone and Piano (Eric Heidner on trombone and Seungah Seo on piano); Charlie “Bird” Parker’s Scrapple From the Apple (Craig Thomas on saxophone and John Douglas on piano); Widmung by Franz Liszt (Seo on piano); and the following vocal selections performed by Michael Shasberger, baritone, with Neil Di Maggio on piano — “See the Raging Flames Arise” by G.F. Handel, “The Tyger” by Benjamin Britten (from the Songs and Proverbs of William Blake), and “Charlie Rutlage (wild steers)” by Charles Ives.

The program overflows with allurements. If you’ve ever heard the great Lithuanian-born pianist Egle Januleviciute play Rachmaninov — or anything else — then you have reason enough to attend this concert. But since there will be a lot of entertainment in which Egle doesn’t participate, it’s a good thing that there’s so much to engage the audience’s attention before and after she plays.

Ysaÿe (1858-1931), a Belgian, wasn’t only one of the great fiddlers of his age, he also was the founder of a whole school of violin-playing (of which Arthur Grumiaux is the finest recorded representative), a composer of note, and — by all accounts — a complete party animal. Some of his sonatas are perfectly executed, though a little dry, but his smaller pieces, such as this one (which I translate as “A Child’s Dream”) are utterly exquisite.

Hoffmeister (1754-1812) is better known today as a music publisher than as a composer, though he was quite popular and wrote many fine compositions — a lot of them (more than 350) for flute, which he then published in his own label (founded in Vienna, 1785). Flute pieces were money-makers, because the flute was popular among the amateur musicians of that time. As a publisher, he printed works by Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Clementi and Dittersdorf, among others — who were all his personal friends.

He sold his first publishing house in 1798, then moved on to Leipzig and founded, with organist Ambrosius Kühnel, another publishing company, the Bureau de Musique, which he sold in 1805. The bureau traded hands several times until 1867, when it was bought by C.F. Peters, who is still publishing today. The Viola Concerto is an obscure work, but it is bound to be pleasing.

Before this concert, I had never encountered the name Jacques Castérède, who is a French composer born in 1926. He studied “analysis” under Olivier Messiaen, and won the Grand Prix de Rome in 1953 with his cantata La boîte de Pandore (Pandora’s Box). The Sonatine for Trumpet and Piano also was written in 1953. The Messiaen connection may be a clue to how his music sounds, or it may not.

The concert is free. For more information, call the Westmont Music Department at 805.565.6040.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.