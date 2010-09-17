Don Goehner Named Westmont Alumnus of the Year

Founder of The Goehner Group will be honored at an Oct. 2 reunion brunch

Don Goehner, class of 1960, founder and president of The Goehner Group, has been named Westmont College Alumnus of the Year and will be honored by President Gayle Beebe at an alumni reunion brunch Saturday, Oct. 2, as part of Homecoming, Oct. 1-2.

Goehner, a Washington state native, graduated with a degree in sociology from Westmont and a master’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University before directing two local Youth for Christ chapters for 14 years.

He later served as a college administrator and development officer at Azusa Pacific University and Westmont for eight years. He has been a Westmont trustee for 24 years and president of the Westmont Alumni Association from 1986-89. He also has been active in Young Life Capernaum, a ministry to disabled youths. He founded The Goehner Group, which assists ministry organizations in achieving their mission, vision and goals through stewardship, marketing and leadership consultation.

Susan Penksa, Westmont professor of political science, will present the Global Service Award to David Batstone, class of 1980, and Teri Bradford Rouse, class of 1977, Westmont senior director of alumni and parent relations, will present the Young Alumnus of the Year Award to Justin Zoradi, class of 2004.

Batstone, a business professor at the University of San Francisco, is president and co-founder of the Not For Sale Campaign, a movement to end modern-day slavery, and Right Reality, an international social venture firm. He has authored seven books, the two most recent being Not for Sale and Saving the Corporate Soul.

Zoradi, who grew up in San Luis Obispo, is the founder and director of These Numbers Have Faces, an organization dedicated to empowering youths to reduce poverty in South Africa. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Westmont and a master’s degree in peace and conflict resolution from Portland State University.

For more information about the reunion brunch, contact the alumni office at 805.565.6056 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.