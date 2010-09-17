Attorney Jennifer Drury a Peacemaker for Families Going Through Divorce

Children are a guiding force behind her work for the Drury Pullen law firm and many community events

Certain people make you smile from the first hello. They radiate a welcoming spirit and make you want to know more. Jennifer Drury is one of those people. She’s funny and friendly right from the go, and she has a genuine curiosity about everyone she meets. Additionally, she’s an aggressive, successful Santa Barbara family law attorney.

Drury says she always knew she wanted to work in a profession related to children. While she considered pediatrics and teaching, she decided that with a law degree she could have a significant social impact. She never wavered on family law as a specialty.

A Los Angeles native, she attended UC Davis for undergraduate degrees in English and sociology, with a focus on social movements. She attended law school at the McGeorge School of Law at University of the Pacific, while launching a business managing and marketing semi-professional athletes. In this capacity, Drury negotiated and drafted contracts, researched future endorsement and fundraising opportunities, secured media coverage and organized charity events.

Drury started with mountain bicyclists and added beach volleyball players and snowboarders to her stable of athletes seeking sponsorship deals. Drury also penned a book called The Athlete’s Guide to Sponsorship, which still sells an average of 4,000 copies annually. She continues as a consultant for corporate sponsors that need help developing and establishing sponsorship programs, mediating business disputes, and facilitating trademark and copyright processes.

To be closer to family, Drury settled in Santa Barbara and opened a practice with Susanna Pullen in 2003. The duo are known as a good cop/bad cop combination. Pullen is more aggressive in style and tends to handle much of the litigation. Drury sees her role more as one to diffuse the anger, frustration and anxiety that often accompany divorce.

“Divorce is often emotionally hard for everyone, so I try to bring peace to the process and encourage couples to come to the table — especially when children are involved,” Drury said.

After seeing countless couples head into divorce proceedings with surprise over their contractual obligations, Drury has made it her mission to educate and prepare couples before they tie the knot.

“Marriage impacts so many aspects of daily life,” she says. “From insurance to accounting, taxes and adoption rights, the California Family Code is contract that needs to be understood like any other legally binding document.”

Drury gives workshops citywide about the rights and responsibilities associated with domestic partnerships and marriage. Her primary practice areas include estate planning, family law and business law. She handles all areas of family law, including dissolution, custody, post-dissolution matters and adoptions.

Drury also has a humanitarian component that makes her all the more magnetic. As part of her commitment to giving back, the Drury Pullen firm sponsors a range of events in the community, including Zoofari, Get Out and Golf, SBParent.com, the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County and the AIDS Walk, for which it has an annual team.

Drury is on the board of the Pacific Pride Foundation and co-chairs the family law bar section for the Santa Barbara County Bar Association. In addition to the free workshops on marital planning, she also provides pro bono services to the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County.

Drury Pullen recently opened new offices downtown — a reflection of a healthy business. Early on in her career, Drury taught sports law at her alma mater, McGeorge School of Law, and looking forward, she has aspirations of being a family law judge or commissioner. For now, though, she has her hands full raising two daughters.

“Philanthropy is really important to me, and I’ve given more every year as my kids grow,” she says. “I see the absolute value of giving back to make it a better world for them.”

— Noozhawk contributor Jenn Kennedy can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here to see more of her work.