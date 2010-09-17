Santa Maria Man a Suspect in Alleged Hate Crime

Police say the victim was targeted for his perceived sexual orientation

A Santa Maria man has been arrested on charges related to an alleged hate crime Thursday against a restaurant employee.

Police and emergency personnel responded to an initial report of a battery at the Denny’s restaurant at 1019 E. Main St. in Santa Maria.

The victim, a male in his 30s, had a laceration to the side of his throat and a stab wound in the side of his neck. He was taken by ambulance to Marian Medical Center.

According to police, the victim had been targeted because of his perceived sexual orientation.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle heading westbound on Main Street. An officer located the vehicle a short time later.

Curtis Martin, 24, of Santa Maria, was arrested and booked on charges of attempted murder and engaging in a hate crime.

