Suspect Arrested in Stabbing on Ellwood Beach Drive in Goleta

Two other suspects are wanted in connection with the fight outside an apartment complex

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing Tuesday night outside an apartment complex in the 300 block of Ellwood Beach Drive in Goleta.

Rudy Tomas Myers, 28, was taken into custody Thursday and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Myers is suspected of taking part in a fight involving several people about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. A man is believed to have been stabbed during the altercation. The victim arrived alone at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment of several lacerations.

The man was reluctant to give any information to authorities, who were trying to confirm whether the victim was connected to the fight.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives are searching for two other suspects — 30-year-old Michael Joseph Rivera and 25-year-old Phillip Jeffrey Childers. Childers may be driving a 2006 Silver Toyota 4Runner with Nevada license plate 816 WMH.

Detectives are also interested in speaking with two female juveniles who were with the suspects at the time of the stabbing.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

