Local News

Victim Identified in Fatal Highway 154 Crash

Santa Barbara woman is facing charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | September 17, 2010 | 7:14 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department on Friday identified the victim of Wednesday’s fatal five-car crash on Highway 154 as 73-year-old Liesel Elizabeth Ryden of Solvang.

The Coroner’s Office has now notified the woman’s next of kin, and while its report is not complete, it appears Ryden died of severe injuries as a result of the crash.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was believed to have been caused by Priscilla Susman, 54, of Santa Barbara, who allegedly had been drinking before the crash. She is facing charges of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

About 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, a witness watched the driver a 1996 Nissan Pathfinder, traveling westbound toward Lake Cachuma in the area just west of Cold Spring Canyon Bridge, slow down and make a U-turn. The vehicle then headed eastbound toward Santa Barbara, and the witness noticed the motorist driving erratically and appeared to be crossing the double yellow lines.

Preparing to call 9-1-1, the witness lost sight of the Pathfinder as it ascended the hill between Stagecoach and East Camino Cielo roads. The Pathfinder then collided into the left side of a 2006 Pontiac G6. Both vehicles spun out of control, across traffic lanes and into the path of three other vehicles traveling westbound.

Two of the vehicles traveling westbound, a 1989 Saab 900 Turbo driven by Ryden and a 2005 Toyota Prius driven by Linda Gaytan, 53, of Santa Ynez, struck the Pathfinder, which went off the roadway and hit a tree. The third westbound vehicle, a 2007 BMW 328i driven by Jay Fortman, 55, of Santa Barbara, also struck the Pontiac.

Susman was admitted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with chest trauma. Gaytan and Fortman were admitted for treatment of blunt force trauma. Syrena Hernandez, 24, of Oxnard, the driver of the Pontiac, was not injured.

The CHP’s investigation of the crash is ongoing.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

