All for Animals Publishes Children’s Book, ‘Animals Have Feelings, Too!’

A lovable Lab named Sandy leads young readers on a journey to introduce animals on a more personal level

By All for Animals | September 18, 2011 | 1:56 a.m.

All for Animals, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit humane education organization, has published its first children’s book, Animals Have Feelings, Too!

Animals Have Feelings, Too! will have its own launch “paw-ty” on Oct. 16 at Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club in Goleta.

Filled with humor and whimsical illustrations, the enchanting and educational A-to-Z guide takes young readers on a journey through the alphabet with Sandy, a lovable Labrador retriever who shows them that animals share many of the same feelings that people do. From A is for Affectionate to Z is for Zonked, Animals Have Feelings, Too! helps children to understand and express their feelings and to treat animals with kindness and respect.

“By the time a child reaches the age of 3, he or she begins to learn that their behavior and actions, both positive and negative, can greatly impact an animal’s health and well-being,” said Karen Lee Stevens, the founder of All for Animals and the book’s author. The book is illustrated by Teri Rider.

“This understanding allows them to develop a responsible stewardship for animals. Most children feel drawn toward animals and, properly nurtured, this attraction produces a beautiful symbiotic relationship with animals and the natural world.”

Stevens is a certified humane education specialist who works with children at many local preschools and elementary schools through All for Animals’ Compassion for Critters Humane Education program. She said she realizes that when a child has the opportunity to participate in a positive experience with a companion animal — such as grooming, walking or feeding a dog — the child’s self esteem and sense of self evolves and expands and the child develops a sense of pride and accomplishment.

“Our book gives children the chance to use their imagination and to visualize how an animal might feel in any given situation, thereby helping that child understand a sense of connection and deep empathy and responsibility for animal welfare,” said Stevens. “This can help prevent most cases of animal neglect and abuse from occurring.”

Click here to purchase the book online for $9.95. Quantity discounts are available to schools, children’s organizations, libraries and animal welfare organizations.

All for Animals will hold a Big Book Launch Paw-ty from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club, 7340 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. The event includes face painting, treats for kids and canines, animal artwork by 7-year-old Maya Lewandowski, and a special appearance by the “real” Sandy, the lovable Lab featured in the book.

Click here for more information about the book or the event, or call 805.682.3160 or visit allforanimals.com.

