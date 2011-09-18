Dos Pueblos High Struggles with Overcrowding as State Budget Cuts Take Toll on Schools

The budget problems in Sacramento have filtered down to local school systems, causing a mixture of reactions. The reverberations of California’s budget crisis are evident in the jam-packed classes.

Although the classes are balancing out, the impression left among students and teachers is that classes are bigger this year than ever before.

It is no surprise that the state budget has been in shambles since 2009, causing schools to operate with severely reduced budgets. The reductions have led to countless pink slips for teachers and staff, the termination of some defining programs, and noticeable changes within the classroom.

The Sacramento economic issues are the only reason for the problem, according to Scott Guttentag, head counselor at Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave.

Along with budget cuts, there are contractual issues with the teachers, as well. The standard teacher with five classes can have no more than 175 students, so the average number of students per class is 35.

Since more and more teachers have been laid off because of the budget restrictions, students have been filtered into other classes to accommodate the reduced staffing, subsequently leading to larger class sizes.

The student number restriction not only puts more stress on the teachers, but also more stress on the administration.

Dos Pueblos Assistant Principal Ryan Gleason says the first five weeks of school are the critical “balancing period” in which students are constantly changing their schedules. Once the period is over, Gleason is confident that the classes should balance out and become more stable in size.

In the meantime, the job of placing students in the correct classes is “like trying to fit a square peg in a round hole,” Gleason said.

As the classes are adjusting in numbers, students and staff are also adjusting to the large classes.

Bob Evans, the only AP Biology teacher at Dos Pueblos, said “we had to scramble to get books from San Marcos to cover AP Bio” because the science budget is “never enough.” This school year, Evans had to adjust to teaching two periods of AP Biology, each with more than 35 students in the class.

Freshman Tatianna Schluep does not mind the class sizes and thinks the lack of one-on-one time with teachers will not affect her grades.

Junior Marika Schipper tends to agree, claiming that she likes having more students in the classroom because “you can rely on them for help.”

The class sizes also seem to affect certain subjects more than others. Monica Scafide, a math teacher at Dos Pueblos, said the larger classes make it “tougher to get to students who need help,” which results in students not understanding of material as well.

Also due to the large classes and budget cuts, Scafide’s students had to adjust to not having a complete class set of textbooks last year.

Because the Dos Pueblos student population has more than doubled since the campus opened in 1966 — to more than 2,300 students from 1,030 — there are space problems.

“Our campus cannot hold, with its current bell schedule, more than 2,400-2,500 students,” said Gleason.

Remarkably, Dos Pueblos housed 500 students more at its biggest year in the 1970s. To counter the space issues at the time, the school utilized two different bell schedules for morning and afternoon session to accommodate for the larger student body.

As of now, however, the school cannot afford to grow any bigger and the same is true for the class sizes.

Guttentag is hopeful that the large class size trend will change because the rooms are physically restricted in size.

“We are getting used to the fact that we may have classes of 38, but I don’t think the teachers need to prepare to have classes of 45 because we don’t have classrooms that can fit 45 desks,” he said.

Additionally, Gleason thinks that, “if we go above 38 (students per class), we are going to have to deal with how we are going to differentiate instruction for a large quantity of kids, and if we do have that challenge, I think the teachers and students will rise to the occasion.”

As the school year progresses and the classes begin to settle down, students and staff must learn to adapt to the changing times. Whether the 38 student classes are ideal or problematic, Dos Pueblos High School will face the challenges the 2011-2012 school year has to offer.

— Haley Peterson is a student at Dos Pueblos High School and features editor for The Charger Account. Connect with The Charger Account on Facebook. Follow The Charger Account on Twitter: @ChargerAccount. This article is republished with permission.