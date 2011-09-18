Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:45 pm | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Bomb Squad Deployed to Check Suspicious Package Outside Station

After investigation, contents determined to be harmless

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | September 18, 2011 | 12:13 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department deployed its bomb squad Saturday afternoon after a suspicious package was found outside police headquarters at 215 E. Figueroa St. The contents of the package were later determined to be harmless.

Police Lt. Jim Pfleging said the package was discovered about 12:30 p.m. Saturday adjacent to the police station’s east entrance. He said there was no way to identify what was inside the package, which appeared to have cryptic writing on the outside.

The bomb squad was dispatched and, around 4 p.m., determined that the package contained only “an odd assortment of personal items,” according to Pfleging.

During the incident, police officers contacted neighboring residents to ask that they either evacuate or remain indoors while the bomb squad was at work. Pfleging said one resident told officers that he had seen a woman who was about 50 years old leave the package and then depart.

As a result of the witness statements and a review of the package’s contents, officers determined no crime had been committed, Pfleging said.

There were no injuries in the incident and the police station remained open throughout the operation.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

