Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:49 pm | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Offering Help and Hope to Those with Addiction

Array of treatment programs provides economical — and successful — assistance with an emphasis on community

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 17, 2011 | 4:41 p.m.

About 25 people got a glimpse inside the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission last week, along with a closer look at the operation that is helping treat those with addiction needs. The visit was part of “60 Minutes at the Mission,” a monthly event that opens up the facility for a tour, allowing those in attendance to learn about the nonprofit organization’s outreach.

Over coffee and pastries, guests listened as Rescue Mission president Rolf Geyling spoke a bit about the history of the mission, which was founded in 1965 by Mary and Chuck Pope. Today, he said, it is the only shelter open every night of the year between Ventura and Santa Maria.

Providing for people’s short-term needs like food and shelter is important, but by ignoring underlying issues like addiction, “we are not truly loving them as our faith compels,” Geyling said.

Recovery can be expensive, and many facilities charge up to $25,000 a month for in-patient programs. Geyling said the Rescue Mission can keep treatment program costs at about $25,000 per person per year, an amount that includes food, housing, education and treatment. Almost 90 percent of the mission’s $2.5 million budget go toward recovery efforts.

“There are a number of people in our community walking the precipice of losing it all if they don’t get treatment,” Geyling said.

One addict can cost the community upward of $100,000 just in emergency room costs, he said, making treatment an economical solution as well as a moral imperative.

L.B. Chandler, a staff member who works with the men’s treatment program, shared his story of addiction and treatment. After years of using cocaine and methamphetamines, Chandler went through the Rescue Mission program and has been clean for seven years.

“(The Rescue Mission) saved my life,” he said.

John Gabbert, senior program director at the women’s treatment facility, Bethel House, led a tour of the mission complex at 535 E. Yanonali St. Gabbert himself has a compelling story that stems from addiction. He lived in a cardboard box on Los Angeles’ Skid Row and said he weighed just 96 pounds when he entered rehab.

“I am very acquainted with the miracle of recovery,” he said.

Gabbert recalled sitting in front of the downtown Los Angeles Public Library as a homeless person, watching people in their daily routines.

“I remember feeling so detached and isolated from community,” he said.

Gabbert’s motto is now “Recovery happens in community,” which is exactly what the Rescue Mission’s residential treatment programs embody.

He shepherded the group through the mission’s courtyard and chapel, where worship services are held. A person can receive services from the Rescue Mission without attending chapel, he said, but he noted that services are “a resource for all residents.”

The tour also got a glimpse of the lunch room where the mission serves about 120 meals per night, a ministry that has seen an increase with the economic downturn.

A learning center, complete with computers, was the last stop on the tour, and serves as a career development center for the men in recovery at the mission. The women in treatment at Bethel House also have a career center, where they are able to develop résumés, hone interview skills and job hunt during the treatment process. Gabbert said 85 percent of people in treatment at the Rescue Mission leave with jobs, while most of the other 15 percent leave pursuing further education.

“We’re grateful and amazed what we’re able to do here,” Geyling exclaimed.

Click here for more information about the treatment programs available at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, or call 805.966.1316. Connect with the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission on Facebook. Follow the Rescue Mission on Twitter: @SBRescueMission.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 