Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:49 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Coastal Cleanup Day Volunteers Collect 1,970 Pounds of Trash Off County Beaches

Santa Barbara County volunteers also collect 622 pounds of recyclables from 23 beaches and creeks

By Alan Nakashima for Santa Barbara County | September 17, 2012 | 6:24 p.m.

The largest volunteer cleanup event in Santa Barbara County was a big hit once again. This year’s Coastal Cleanup Day, held on Saturday, drew 847 volunteers at 23 beaches and creeks throughout the county.

Coordinated by the county Public Works Department, the event focuses on improving the local environment by removing trash and debris from area waterways.

“We were once again overwhelmed by the community support,” said Alan Nakashima, who coordinated the event for the Public Works Department. “It’s inspiring to see so many of our residents actively participate in keeping our beaches and creeks clean. The volunteers made a huge difference in protecting our local environment.”

From Carpinteria Beach to the Guadalupe Dunes, 1,970 pounds of trash and 622 pounds of recyclables were collected. In addition to the standard cigarette butts, plastic bags and food wrappers, volunteers encountered their fair share of unusual items. A Barbie doll, fake finger nails, a cat scratcher and a gavel were all found at local sites.

In total, more than 40 miles of beaches and creeks were cleaned during Saturday’s event.

“We would like to thank everyone who made this great event possible,” Nakashima said. “Special thanks to all the volunteers who brought their own reusable buckets and gloves, making the event that much greener.”

This year’s event was supported by partnerships with the cities of Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara, the California Department of Parks and Recreation, the Santa Barbara County Parks Department, MarBorg Industries and Waste Management. In addition, community members and staff from local nonprofit organizations generously acted as beach captains at each site.

The annual cleanup event is part of California Coastal Cleanup Day, presented by the California Coastal Commission, and International Coastal Cleanup Day organized by the Ocean Conservancy. Data collected through the event is analyzed by Ocean Conservancy staff and used to develop policy and secure funding to preserve the nation’s waterways.

Next year’s Coastal Cleanup Day is scheduled for Sept. 21, 2013. Click here to stay tuned for details.

— Alan Nakashima is the Coastal Cleanup Day coordinator for Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 