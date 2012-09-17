Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:45 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Opens Fall 2013 Enrollment Period

Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | updated logo | September 17, 2012 | 8:33 p.m.

CSU Channel Islands is pleased to offer admission for the fall 2013 semester to first-time freshmen and transfer students.

Applications will be accepted from Monday, Oct. 1, through Friday, Nov. 30. Undergraduate students may apply online at www.csumentor.edu.

CI has a current enrollment of more than 4,900 students, an increase of nearly 700 from the previous fall. Enrollment capacity will depend on the outcomes of the California general election on Nov. 6.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer new students the opportunity to pursue their educational goals in this climate of state budget uncertainty,” Provost Dawn Neuman said. “Though we’re growing more slowly than we had hoped, we’re proud of the many milestones we have achieved as a campus as we celebrate our 10th anniversary this year.”

For more information on deadlines and admissions requirements, click here or here, or contact Ginger Reyes, interim associate vice president for Student Affairs/Enrollment Services, at 805.437.8521 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

