Fire at Vacant Home Knocks Out Power to Neighborhood

Santa Maria officials are investigating the fire as suspicious

The Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a fire Monday morning at a vacant home that caused an estimated $15,000 in damage.

Acting Battalion Chief James Clayton said crews responded to 508 N. Oakley St. shortly before 8:30 a.m. after a neighbor called to report the fire.

He said the single-story residential structure had an attached shed that was fully engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to the porch, but firefighters prevented it from spreading to the attic space and interior of the house, according to Clayton.

He said the fire was declared under control 11 minutes after the initial alarm, and crews remained on scene for more than 1½ hours for cleanup.

Flames damaged the home’s electrical meter, causing a power outage to the neighborhood, Clayton said. Pacific Gas & Electric restored power within an hour.

Clayton said officials consider the cause of the fire suspicious, and the investigation is continuing.

Santa Maria police assisted with traffic control, and an American Medical Response ambulance remained on standby.

