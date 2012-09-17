Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:52 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fire at Vacant Home Knocks Out Power to Neighborhood

Santa Maria officials are investigating the fire as suspicious

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | September 17, 2012 | 4:22 p.m.

The Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a fire Monday morning at a vacant home that caused an estimated $15,000 in damage.

Acting Battalion Chief James Clayton said crews responded to 508 N. Oakley St. shortly before 8:30 a.m. after a neighbor called to report the fire.

He said the single-story residential structure had an attached shed that was fully engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to the porch, but firefighters prevented it from spreading to the attic space and interior of the house, according to Clayton.

He said the fire was declared under control 11 minutes after the initial alarm, and crews remained on scene for more than 1½ hours for cleanup.

Flames damaged the home’s electrical meter, causing a power outage to the neighborhood, Clayton said. Pacific Gas & Electric restored power within an hour.

Clayton said officials consider the cause of the fire suspicious, and the investigation is continuing.

Santa Maria police assisted with traffic control, and an American Medical Response ambulance remained on standby.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 