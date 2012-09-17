Program Trains Foodbank Recipients to ‘Grow Your Own Way’

Oscar Carmona and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County have created a unique and exciting new program to empower those it serves by sharing food-growing knowledge and skills.

From container gardens for apartment dwellers, to developing new community garden sites, to working with local farmers to develop food growing cooperatives, the program trains Foodbank recipients to grow some of their own food and gain a new perspective of their role in the food system.

This is a unique opportunity for the community to contribute to this worthy cause and spread the valuable nutritional teachings of Dr. Weston Price. We can help combine the valuable food growing knowledge with proper preparation techniques to greatly benefit this underserved community.

Price said before he died that you teach, teach and teach. Folks at each local Weston A. Price Foundation chapter are passionate in action — teaching and building the community around real food, farming and healing arts. This is a another great opportunity to put these principles to action. If we are successful in teaching food growing and healthy food preparation locally, the program may serve as a model for other food banks. Imagine the potential.

What joins all parts of a strong community together is the growing and eating of fresh local food. Please join us for Carmona’s “Grow Your Own Way” presentation at 4 p.m. Sunday. Click here for location and other information.