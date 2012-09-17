CrossFit Goodland Hosting Fundraiser for Goleta Skateparks Initiative

The Goleta Valley Community Center and CrossFit Goodland will partner with Powell-Peralta, Bones Bearings, BONES Wheels and SkateOne Corp. to host a fundraiser for the Goleta Skateparks Initiative and temporary skate park scheduled for construction during fiscal year 2012-13.

What is the Goleta Skateparks Initiative? Six parcels have been selected for potential skatepark/element sites within the Goleta Valley. All sites stretch along the Hollister Corridor from Goleta/IV to Modoc. Our dream is a Hollister Corridor Skate Pass on the main MTD bus lines (currently designated to lines UCSB 11 and Goleta Express 12x).

To mediate the environmental impact, all site design will be fitting to the location’s landscape (natural and architectural). The “satellite” skateparks will allow for the building of complimentary elements for different levels of utility and customization. Each park will be somewhat adapted to the variance in skill levels. The completion of all six sites is being phased over five to seven years.

The selected sites have public, private and nonprofit owners. We are working as volunteer consultants to design, collaborate, research, fundraise and draft permit applications for these locations per their unique needs and their desired extent of use (open, camps, rental, etc.).

The Goleta Valley Community Center Board of Directors has agreed to host the first segment of this plan as a temporary skatepark that will be located at the GVCC. This fundraiser will help us meet the construction needs of this first segment.

CrossFit Goodland, 5865 Gaviota St. in Goleta, will be hosting a Fight Gone Bad fundraiser workout from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday to support the construction of a local skatepark in Goleta. We will be hosting the event at CrossFit Goodland in conjunction with the Goleta Valley Community Center, Powell-Peralta, Bones Bearings, and BONES Wheels.

All proceeds raised will go directly to the cause. Registration for the event will include a competitive CrossFit workout as well as a barbecue and beverage.

Registration for the event will be $35 ($25 for youth entries). Feel free to contact us for donations if you are unable to participate, but still want to support the cause or sponsor a youth entry.

Challenge yourself! Come get in shape, check out CrossFit Goodland, meet new people, support the Goleta Skateparks Initiative, listen to some music, and enjoy the barbecue for simply registering and participating in this event.

— Rubayi Srivastava represents the Goleta Skateparks Initiative.