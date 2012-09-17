Letter to the Editor: Urge Goleta Council to Vote No on Westar Project

Attention friends, family and neighbors of Santa Barbara and Goleta who work or live here.

I am asking you to write or email letters to the Goleta City Council regarding the Westar Project.

The parcel will be built on the empty lot on Hollister Avenue across from Costco. Right now there is a Bank of America ATM drive-through on the parcel.

You can read about the Westar Project online. In summary, it will be 274 apartments, three stories high and will sit four stories high because the parcel to be built on is 10 feet higher than its neighboring parcels. Forget about the mountain views.

The rents will be $2,000-plus for two and three bedrooms. Think about the traffic, at least two or three cars per unit, more if there are driving teenagers. In the front of the parcel will be commercial buildings, stores and restaurants — more traffic.

This parcel is only 23 acres. This is too much for this parcel. This will be like bringing L.A. to Goleta. Think about the traffic going to Costco. The city traffic engineers are predicting an extra 5,431 more car trips daily. What about the morning and evening traffic, going to and from work? As it is, the traffic is impossible.

This is not the only project. Several have already been approved. By the time the Goleta City Council gets done, Goleta will look like L.A. Please tell the Goleta City Council that we do not want this project built. We need to get this City Council out.

Also, tell your local friends and family to write or email. They will be deciding at the next meeting concerning Westar, which will be Oct. 2. You have a say now.

Please write to the Goleta City Council at City of Goleta, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , Attn: Goleta City Council-Westar Project.

Patricia Moreno

Goleta