Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:50 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Urge Goleta Council to Vote No on Westar Project

By Patricia Moreno | September 17, 2012 | 5:44 p.m.

Attention friends, family and neighbors of Santa Barbara and Goleta who work or live here.

I am asking you to write or email letters to the Goleta City Council regarding the Westar Project.

The parcel will be built on the empty lot on Hollister Avenue across from Costco. Right now there is a Bank of America ATM drive-through on the parcel.

You can read about the Westar Project online. In summary, it will be 274 apartments, three stories high and will sit four stories high because the parcel to be built on is 10 feet higher than its neighboring parcels. Forget about the mountain views.

The rents will be $2,000-plus for two and three bedrooms. Think about the traffic, at least two or three cars per unit, more if there are driving teenagers. In the front of the parcel will be commercial buildings, stores and restaurants — more traffic.

This parcel is only 23 acres. This is too much for this parcel. This will be like bringing L.A. to Goleta. Think about the traffic going to Costco. The city traffic engineers are predicting an extra 5,431 more car trips daily. What about the morning and evening traffic, going to and from work? As it is, the traffic is impossible.

This is not the only project. Several have already been approved. By the time the Goleta City Council gets done, Goleta will look like L.A. Please tell the Goleta City Council that we do not want this project built. We need to get this City Council out.

Also, tell your local friends and family to write or email. They will be deciding at the next meeting concerning Westar, which will be Oct. 2. You have a say now.

Please write to the Goleta City Council at City of Goleta, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), Attn: Goleta City Council-Westar Project.

Patricia Moreno  
Goleta

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 