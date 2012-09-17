Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:48 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Mid-Year Global Outlook Touches On the Elections, Economy

Alliance Wealth Strategies and Palius + O’Kelley CPAs host keynote speaker David Rupert of Griffin Capital

By Maeda Palius for Palius + O’Kelley CPAs Inc. | September 17, 2012 | 7:39 p.m.

David Rupert
David Rupert

Last Thursday, Alliance Wealth Strategies, Palius + O’Kelley CPAs Inc. and The Bank of Santa Barbara hosted a Mid-Year Global Outlook in partnership with the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and NAWBO of Santa Barbara.

More than 60 business leaders and entrepreneurs gathered to network and listen to keynote speaker David Rupert, CEO of Griffin Capital, adjunct professor at Cornell University, founding board member of Harvard Business School Real Estate Association and co-chairman of the Real Estate Advisory Board to the Cornell University Endowment Fund.

The topics addressed were the economy, upcoming elections and investment strategies commonly used by major endowments and foundations, such as those of Yale and Harvard.

One of the key topics noted was that of the upcoming elections and the relationship and correlation between the elections and the economy over the years. Many of us are intensely following the presidential race, and yet the congressional race might be just as important or even provide more of an impact.

As illustrated, the possibility of having a house that is controlled by the same party might transpire, and this would mean greater opportunity for legislation that is brought to the floor in a collaborative effort between Congress and the Senate, efficiently making its way to the presidential desk for decision-making.

“We appreciated having such a knowledgeable and dynamic speaker and collaborating with Alliance Wealth Strategies and The Bank of Santa Barbara, and look forward to doing so again in the near future,” said Maeda Palius, partner at Palius & O’Kelley CPAs Inc.

Rupert is not affiliated with Palius & O’Kelley, CPAs, The Bank of Santa Barbara nor Alliance Wealth Strategies.

— Maeda Palius is a partner at Palius + O’Kelley CPAs Inc.

