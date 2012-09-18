Dr. Pedro Paz Announces Candidacy for Santa Barbara School Board

He says he wants to give back to the community that provided him with a quality education

Dr. Pedro Paz has officially announced his candidacy for the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education.

Born in Santa Barbara and raised in Goleta, Paz is the product of the Santa Barbara school system, from El Camino Elementary School to Dos Pueblos High School. He continued his postsecondary education by receiving a master’s degree and Ph.D. in education from UCSB.

“Our local schools provided me with a quality education, and I am therefore committed to offering the best education to the students of the Santa Barbara and Goleta community,” Paz said.

He lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and serves as the program and evaluation manager for First 5 Santa Barbara County, an organization that focuses on supporting children’s healthy early development and preparing them for kindergarten.

Paz brings more than 15 years of broad nonprofit work experience, including working for both the Santa Barbara and Carpinteria school districts and serving as a leader on local nonprofit organization boards.

In addition, he has worked at UCSB, evaluating the effectiveness of a program aimed at increasing the number of Latino students attending a college or university. He will also bring experience managing multimillion-dollar budgets, having previously directed the First 5 Commission in Merced County and a budget in excess of $7 million.

Paz said his focus on the school board will be to support teachers in the classroom through training opportunities; increasing parent involvement by providing parents greater opportunities to become involved; and assuring that every child is ready to start kindergarten. He strongly believes that his is the story of the positive things that can happen with every student in the district when we strive to provide a quality education to all of our students.

“These are difficult times for schools, but I believe that working together we can ensure the success of our community by assuring the success of every student,” Paz said.

For more information about Paz and his vision for Santa Barbara schools, click here or email him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Patricia Madrigal represents the Dr. Pedro Paz campaign.