Peter Gabriel to Mark 25th Anniversary of ‘So’ Album at Santa Barbara Bowl

Peter Gabriel will play the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, plus special guests Jennie Abrahamson and Linnea Olsson. Tickets are on sale now.

Gabriel will return to the Santa Barbara Bowl to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his groundbreaking, iconic album So. Focusing on the entirety of that multi-platinum album, the tour, titled “Back to Front,” will feature Gabriel with members of the original So touring band and will feature the album’s songs from start to finish plus some of his other biggest hits.

So is the best-selling album of Gabriel’s career and debuted at the top of the music charts around the world, going on to achieve five-times platinum sales and becoming one of the most seminal albums of the 1980s. It features hits such as “Sledgehammer,” “Big Time,” “Red Rain,” the haunting duet “Don’t Give Up” with Kate Bush, and one of the most iconic songs of all time, “In Your Eyes.”

The songs were also part of the emerging video revolution, and the groundbreaking “Sledgehammer” became one of the most awarded videos of its time. To this date, “Sledgehammer” remains the most played video of all time on MTV.

Don’t miss your chance to see Gabriel at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Oct. 9. Tickets range from $63 to $163, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.