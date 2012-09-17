Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:55 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Digs In for United Way’s Day of Caring

Members help beautify Goleta Junior High School

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | September 17, 2012 | 2:51 p.m.

Members of the Rotary Club of Goleta put on their gardening gloves and dug in to help beautify the community on Saturday for United Way’s Annual Day of Caring.

Robert Cooney led the volunteers from the Rotary Club of Goleta in a variety of jobs, including planting, raking and weeding at Goleta Junior High School.

You might want to take a look at the results of their labor and check out the new plants. You will smile knowing there are men and women committed to making the community a better place for all through their efforts as Rotarians. 

If you would like to know more about the Rotary Club of Goleta and meet some very nice men and women who are committed to community service, you are cordially invited to the dinner meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. Enjoy interesting meetings, guest speakers, fellowship and good food.

For more information, contact President Paul Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chair Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

