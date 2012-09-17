Santa Barbara Birth Center Celebrates Turning 1

Cuteness overload!
The Santa Barbara Birth Center celebrated its first year of service ― and 20 babies born ― on Saturday.
On a rare Indian summer day, a joyous reunion picnic was held in gorgeous Tucker’s Grove Park.
Guests included doulas, midwives, families and adorable babies brought into the world naturally.
The birth center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing complete midwifery care to women with low-risk pregnancies who seek a safe alternative to birth in the hospital.
— Wendy Jenson represents the Santa Barbara Birth Center.