Santa Barbara Seeks Applicants for City Advisory Groups

The city is looking to fill 64 vacancies; the application deadline is Oct. 19

The City of Santa Barbara is seeking individuals to serve on various city advisory groups.

Currently, the city has 31 advisory groups, and the members of these groups play an important role in shaping the community.

The city is an equal opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization as an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community. If you’re an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas and being a part of the city team, you are strongly encouraged to apply.

Currently, the city has 64 vacancies on the city advisory groups. If you’re interested in serving on one, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 805.564.5309. Additional information, including a list of the current vacancies and an online application, may be obtained by clicking here.

The deadline for submitting applications related to the annual recruitment is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19.

The City Council will conduct interviews of applicants for the recruitment at 4 p.m. (estimated time) Tuesday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 and 4 p.m. (estimated time) Tuesday, Nov. 20. All applicants must attend one of the interview dates in order to be eligible for appointment.

Santa Barbara Youth Council applicants are also required to attend an interview before the SBYC. The SBYC will conduct interviews at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12. The City Council will make appointments to the City Advisory Groups on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

— Brenda Alcazar is a deputy clerk for the City of Santa Barbara.