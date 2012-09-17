Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:44 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Activities League Hosts Teen Dance

'Back-to-School' event treats youths to music, snacks and a raffle for a free bicycle

By Lt. Paul McCaffrey for the Santa Barbara Police Activities League | September 17, 2012 | 8:37 p.m.

In keeping with its core value of providing quality experiences for area youth, the Santa Barbara Police Activities League sponsored yet another successful dance event on Friday.

The location was the Twelve-35 Teen Center, 1235 Chapala St. The theme was “Back-to-School,” the idea being to give area students something to look forward to doing on the weekend besides homework or cruising around looking for action.

More than 85 area teens joined the free event to dance, mingle, listen to their favorite tunes, or just to see and be seen. PAL organizers provided healthy snacks, a shuffling competition and raffle for a free bicycle.

PAL has planned many other teen events this school year, including organized sports and more dances.

The Teen Center is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. PAL staff are always on hand to promote positive learning and mentorship or provide a listening ear.

For more information on upcoming PAL activities or for ways to help further the cause of helping youth, click here or call 805-962-5560.

— Lt. Paul McCaffrey represents the Santa Barbara Police Activities League.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 