Santa Barbara Police Activities League Hosts Teen Dance

In keeping with its core value of providing quality experiences for area youth, the Santa Barbara Police Activities League sponsored yet another successful dance event on Friday.

The location was the Twelve-35 Teen Center, 1235 Chapala St. The theme was “Back-to-School,” the idea being to give area students something to look forward to doing on the weekend besides homework or cruising around looking for action.

More than 85 area teens joined the free event to dance, mingle, listen to their favorite tunes, or just to see and be seen. PAL organizers provided healthy snacks, a shuffling competition and raffle for a free bicycle.

PAL has planned many other teen events this school year, including organized sports and more dances.

The Teen Center is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. PAL staff are always on hand to promote positive learning and mentorship or provide a listening ear.

For more information on upcoming PAL activities or for ways to help further the cause of helping youth, click here or call 805-962-5560.

— Lt. Paul McCaffrey represents the Santa Barbara Police Activities League.