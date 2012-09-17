Shop, Discover, Celebrate at Shop Spree SB

Mark your calendar now to spoil yourself this Friday and Saturday during Shop Spree SB, a weekend shopping festival.

Santa Barbara residents and visitors are invited to celebrate shopping downtown and indulge in exclusive in-store discounts, events and seasonal premieres as they stroll along State Street and surrounding side streets.

This fall, Shop Spree SB is aligned with the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer to help build awareness for the breast cancer cause. More than 6,000 walkers will arrive in Santa Barbara for this once-in-a lifetime weekend where for two days the Avon Walk will connect and celebrate a decade of life-changing advances in breast cancer research and care. Keep your eyes peeled for lots of pink and information tables lined along State Street.

Staying at one of the fabulous Santa Barbara hotels? The Paseo Nuevo Trolley will be picking up passengers from beachfront hotels to bring them downtown to join in the Shop Spree SB fun all weekend long.

Treat yourself to something special with a variety of fall savings during Shop Spree SB. Check out Celadon House for its End of Summer Sale and get a 50 percent discount on home furnishings. Want to sip on some delicious, local wines before or during your shopping endeavors? East Beach Wine Company will offer discounts on wine tastings beginning at noon.

Shine Blow Dry Bar wants you to look your best in the dressing rooms with 20 percent off all blow-outs. Paradise Found is in the spirit of spreading awareness and will offer 20 percent off to Avon Walk for Breast Cancer participants. Make your way to Saks Fifth Avenue and receive a free gift with purchase.

Need a new look? Sephora is hosting free makeup classes at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to show you how to incorporate the latest fall trends into your makeup routine. Mention Shop Spree SB and receive a free fragrance sample. Looking for more freebies? Test your LUSH knowledge and receive a hand treatment and a treat. The first 50 people to spend more than $50 will receive a free goodie bag. A Tropical Affair welcomes Avon Walkers, friends and family as they support breasts. Come in and receive a complimentary professional bra fitting and 20 percent off regularly priced bras.

State Street will come to life during this weekend shopping event with live music and special performances. Make sure to stop by and pick up a free ChicoBag at the “Where’s Your Bag?” table on Friday and Saturday afternoon to kick-start your shopping experience right. Solo musician Kat Devlin will be performing on the Marshalls patio on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., and Out of the Box Theatre Company will be highlighting their upcoming performances on Friday at De la Guerra Place from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Avon will be hosting a “Cheering Station” at Santa Barbara City Hall, 734 Anacapa St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The Cheering Station will be located in front of City Hall along the sidewalk. Parking is available in the City Hall parking lot. The New Noise Music Foundation will sponsor live music at 900 State St. on the Marshalls patio from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, and the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance will host dance performances at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art corner from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

This is just a small sampling of the deals to be had over the course of the two days. Downtown retailers participating in Shop Spree SB include Bath and Body Works, Bella Rosa Galleries, The Blues Jean Bar, The Book Den , Celadon House, Churchill Jewelers , The Closet Trading Co., East Beach Wine Company, Float Luxury Spa, Francesca’s Collections, Hampstead Village, Imagine, Indigo Interiors, Italian Pottery Outlet, Kernohan’s Toys, K. Frank, Lovebird Boutique and Jewelry Bar, Lululemon Athletica Santa Barbara, LUSH Cosmetics, Metro Entertainment, Michael Stars, Mon Petit Bijou, My Sweet Pineapple, Nootenboom Gallery, Occhiali Fine Eyewear, Ooh la la! Consignment, opal restaurant and bar, The Painted Cabernet, Paradise Found, Paris Street Boutique, Saks Fifth Avenue, Santa Barbara Arts, Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Savvy on State, Sephora, Shine Blow Dry Bar, Sojourner Café, Supercuts, The Travel Store of Santa Barbara, A Tropical Affair, Wendy Foster State Street, White House Black Market and WhoDelicious.

Join us in celebrating downtown merchants and enjoy two days of discovering retail stores, spas, salons and other businesses that collectively make shopping downtown an unforgettable experience. Shop Spree SB is a unique reason for regional visitors to travel to Santa Barbara and a chance to inspire residents to rediscover downtown.

Shop Spree SB is brought to you by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization with support from the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer, Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, the Santa Barbara Independent, the New Noise Music Foundation, the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance, Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center and “Where’s Your Bag?”

— Kim Mercado is the marketing and event coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.