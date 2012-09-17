Victim in Stable Condition After Stabbing in Santa Maria

Police find the 23-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with a back wound

A Santa Maria man was in stable condition Monday morning after being stabbed in the back at the intersection of Lincoln and Agnes streets.

Police Sgt. Jesse Silva said the victim, 23-year-old Ramiro Barcena Orozco, called for help at 6:11 a.m.

Responding officers found Orozco lying on the sidewalk with one stab wound to his back.

Orozco would not provide any suspect information, and there were no witnesses to the stabbing, according to Silva.

Orozco was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center by ambulance and was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

