Board of Directors Named to Lead Pioneering Alzheimer’s Program

A new board of directors has been chosen for a pioneering program in the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease.

A new center, Cognitive Fitness & Innovative Therapies , will be based in Santa Barbara and is poised to open in the next few months.

CFIT offers a novel approach toward both the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease and slowing its course. Located in a living room-like setting near Cottage Hospital, the CFIT program is based on state-of-the-art knowledge about the most effective interventions. CFIT takes a broad multidisciplinary team approach through which clients have access to a variety of interventions, including medical expertise, cognitive training programs, exercise programs, diet, supplements, genetics and social services, all based in an information rich environment steeped in the latest research.

The board is chaired by Thomas Harriman and 15 people from a cross section of the community.

Harriman is joined by Glen Adams, Sarah Argyropoulos, Sheryl Barnard, Dr. Ursula Henderson, Dr. Paul Erickson, Alice Gillaroo, Dan Herlinger, Roy Martinez, William Mowry, Jerold Pollock, Tonia Donnelly Simon, Matthew Tirrell, David Wong, Michelle Woodhouse and Kenneth S. Kosik, who also serves as Executive Director. Additional staff at CFIT includes Tonya Kydland, Hether Briggs and Caitlin Mulholland-Olson.

For more information, click here e-mail [email protected] or call 805.899.7777.

Jennifer Goddard is a public relations representative.