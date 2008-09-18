Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:51 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Traitor’

The film is a sobering reminder that freedom in any generation requires courage as well as sacrifice.

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | September 18, 2008 | 4:56 p.m.

3 Stars — Thought-provoking

In every generation, there is a battle waged for the hearts and minds of the citizens of the world. That battle often feels as if it is becoming more ominous with each new incident. Some see this as a clash of economic systems or of the haves vs. the have-nots. Others see it as the great battle between self-centered Satan-seduced humankind and the forces of good — or God — that is the cosmic counterbalance in the history of the world. Regardless of your perspective, we are living in such a time today.

In Jeffrey Nachmanoff’s film Traitor, we are taken into the present fearful state of affairs in which terrorism appears as if it could touch us all, even in the small towns of America. We are living in a time where terrorists have succeeded in creating a fear of the unknown, and where, if it is possible for Middle Eastern terrorists to take down the World Trade Center, then it is certainly possible that a terrorist cell could blow up a bus in Texas or poison the water in Seattle.

Traitor follows the life of Samir Horn (Don Cheadle) from his childhood days where he witnesses his family members killed by terrorists in Yemen, to his life as a young adult where he sells explosives to terrorist cells and ultimately joins in with them in a potentially disastrous attack on U.S. soil. The plot is chilling in its believability. The intrigue is heightened when you have to decide whether Samir is a true believer in terrorism or whether he is a secret counter-terrorist working for the United States. Without giving away the film, the search for the answer to this question dominates this story.

Horn prays everyday and gives money to the local orphanage. He and his colleagues also plot to unleash panic in America’s heartland. This kind of behavior baffles the Western mind. What provokes a deeply religious man to enter into a plan to kill innocent people? 

If fear is the desired outcome of a terrorist, then they have succeeded in accomplishing their goal as testified by this film. The Islamic terrorists may be the latest manifestation of evil in the world, but it isn’t much different in its emotional impact than our fear of a nuclear attack in the 1950s or our fear of Adolf Hitler’s world domination in the 1930s.

The fundamental question raised by Traitor isn’t about the motives of a terrorist, but rather, what is the price we are willing to pay to maintain our humanity and our freedom? Many Americans today are willing to sell their birthright guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights for a fragile sense of well-being. Suspend people’s freedoms and detain anyone suspicious-looking is too often a rallying cry heard across the heartland and in the halls of Congress.

Just as in earlier global conflicts, such as World War II, there are many people today who are willing to sacrifice to preserve our freedoms. From 1941 to 1945, more than 3 million Americans gave their last ounce of freedom in order that their children could live under the freedoms that are the hallmark of the American way of life. 

Is it possible that we then become the “traitor” if we sacrifice the very freedoms that so many before us laid down their lives to preserve? Did millions of our fathers and grandfathers give their lives in vain?

Our calling is to live “for” something greater than ourselves, not to live “in fear” of something beneath us. Traitor is a sobering reminder that freedom in any generation requires courage as well as sacrifice. Terrorism will be defeated only when we stand up and courageously protect the freedoms granted us by our Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Discussion:

» The film has an Islamic leader expressing the belief that early Americans were terrorists when they were fighting for freedom from Britain. Do you believe this to be true or untrue? In what ways is it different from the attack on America by Islamic terrorists?

» If you were Samir, would you have come to the same conclusions as he did? Why or why not?

» The descriptors we often use to delineate ourselves from others can be religious language: We are Christians; they are Muslims. Yet when two groups go to war, it seldom has to do with religious motivation but with worldly gains in wealth and power. This means that most “religious wars” are not about religion. Do you agree with these statements or not? Why do you answer as you do?

Cinema In Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church on the Mesa. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 