Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:56 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local United Boys & Girls Clubs Names Kim Kovol Its New CEO

Kim Kovol, who is relocating from Alaska, will oversee six locations in Santa Barbara County.

By Dianne McCutchan | September 18, 2008 | 11:14 p.m.

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, the largest youth-serving nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara County, has announced Kim Kovol as its new chief executive officer.

Article Image
Kim Kovol
Working from the UBGC Administrative Center in Goleta, Kovol will oversee six community locations across Santa Barbara County. She is relocating from Anchorage, Alaska, where she dedicated several years to managing operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Alaska.

Kovol was selected by United Boys & Girls Clubs’ Board of Directors for her proven leadership skills, her commitment to the Boys & Girls Club movement and prior experience with nonprofit management.

She is respected for her leadership of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Alaska consolidated organization, where she provided leadership for licensed programs, athletic programs and essential youth development efforts at 45 locations. Before working at Boys & Girls Clubs of Alaska, Kovol gained valuable management experience at Gap Corporation, Mother Works, Inc. and Gymboree.

As chief executive officer, Kovol looks forward to leading this nonprofit organization to new heights.

She is joined by her family, husband Brian and their three children, Merek, Ayden and Elle.

Dianne McCutchan is development director for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 