Local United Boys & Girls Clubs Names Kim Kovol Its New CEO

Kim Kovol, who is relocating from Alaska, will oversee six locations in Santa Barbara County.

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, the largest youth-serving nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara County, has announced Kim Kovol as its new chief executive officer.

Working from the UBGC Administrative Center in Goleta, Kovol will oversee six community locations across Santa Barbara County. She is relocating from Anchorage, Alaska, where she dedicated several years to managing operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Alaska.

Kovol was selected by United Boys & Girls Clubs’ Board of Directors for her proven leadership skills, her commitment to the Boys & Girls Club movement and prior experience with nonprofit management.

She is respected for her leadership of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Alaska consolidated organization, where she provided leadership for licensed programs, athletic programs and essential youth development efforts at 45 locations. Before working at Boys & Girls Clubs of Alaska, Kovol gained valuable management experience at Gap Corporation, Mother Works, Inc. and Gymboree.

As chief executive officer, Kovol looks forward to leading this nonprofit organization to new heights.

She is joined by her family, husband Brian and their three children, Merek, Ayden and Elle.

Dianne McCutchan is development director for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.