Local Volunteers to Pitch In for United Way Day of Caring

On Saturday, United Way of Santa Barbara County will hold its 17th annual Day of Caring, an event to kick off its annual fundraising campaign, which raises funds to support Power of Partnership community programs.

Throughout the day, more than 1,000 volunteers will help more than 50 local nonprofit organizations.

The Day of Caring will start with a rally at 8 a.m. at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. Volunteers will proceed from the breakfast to community service assignments such as landscape work and planting, painting, office work and more in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta and Santa Ynez.

The value of the labor donated during the Day of Caring is estimated at $150,000.

Marjorie Wass is a public relations representative.