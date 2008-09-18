Lotusland Offering ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ Thursdays

Ganna Walska Lotusland is offering a “buy one, get one free” admission price every Thursday through Nov. 13. Enjoy Lotusland before it closes for its winter recess, Nov. 16 to Feb. 18.





Fall is a particularly lovely time at Lotusland — the cycads are coning, the cactuses are reblooming, the tropical water lilies make for a striking display, the roses still look beautiful and the ferns and begonias are lush. Themed gardens such as the blue garden, theater garden, butterfly garden and Japanese garden as well as other classic features of Lotusland such as the topiary garden, a horticultural clock and the Neptune fountain are stunning year-around.



Docent-led tours for adults and children are offered at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Reservations are required.

The regular admission charge is $35 for those age 19 or older and $10 for ages 5 through 18. Children age 4 or younger are free.

To take advantage of the “buy one, get one free” offer, call 805.969.9990 or e-mail [email protected] Click here to visit the Web site.

Jennifer Guess is a public relations representative.